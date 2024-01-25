New Porsche Macan – the ELECTRIC one – officially revealed

Porsche reveals the new electric Macan as the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, on sale later in 2024 at prices from £69,800 to £95,000.

Porsche has finally unveiled the new Porsche Macan, after many delays, as their second electric car following on from the Taycan.

But, unlike the Taycan, this EV from Porsche is going to have to convince an awful lot of Macan buyers that EV really is the way to go because, with 800,000 ICE cars sold – and the best-selling Porsche in the UK – the Macan is a big deal.

Yes, the ICE Macan will continue in the UK at least until the end of the year – and perhaps longer in other territories – but with ICE Macan sales ending in Europe in the summer Porsche needs to get it right.

Revealed initially as a two-model range – Macan 4 and Macan Turbo – prices for the Macan 4 start at £69,800 and the Turbo £95,000, a big jump from the ICE Macans which range from £53k to £71k.

Built on the new PPE Platform the new Macan is bigger and more rounded than the current Macan – but still looking like a Macan – it comes with a 100kWh battery and 800v electrical system with charging rates of up to 270kW.

The Macan 4 delivers up to 402bhp, boasts an official range of 380 miles and can hit 62mph in 5.1 seconds, with the Macan Turbo upping the performance significantly with 630bhp on tap and 0-62mph in just 3.3 seconds and a surprising official range of 366 miles. However not if you use the power on offer.

To use the power on offer to its best, the Macan gets (optional) RWS adaptive dampers on the Macan 4 and air suspension on the Turbo, with the Turbo also getting an eLSD and torque vectoring on the back end.

Inside, the new Macan is modern Porsche familiar, with a 12.9″ driver display and 10.9″ infotainment with separate controls for HVAC and Audio and wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Porsche says the first UK deliveries of the new Macan will commence during the second half of 2024.