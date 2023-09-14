New Porsche Panamera TEASED ahead of November debut

There’s a new Porsche Panamera on the way – due to debut in November – as Porsche teases its arrival with Panamera Prototype images.

It’s 14 years this month since the original Porsche Panamera went on sale in the UK, and it’s come a long way since then.

But as Porsche moves down the EV road with its Taycan, it seems likely the Panamera will bite the dust. But not for a while.

Instead, Porsche is launching a new Panamera – on 24 November 2023 – which won’t be electric, although it’ll have a choice of four electrified powertrains.

Teased today with a photo of the new Panamera in prototype guise (above), Porsche is busy testing the new Panamera on a variety of roads and climates – from Scandinavia to South Africa – with Porsche’s Development Manager, Marcel Hönemann, saying:

We test every new car intensively in order to meet our demands, and of course those of our customers all over the world. The standard we set is always the development targets defined in the specifications. The new Panamera must excel here and now, in particular in terms of performance, comfort and acoustics.

Depending on market, there will be ICE V6 and V8 models, but the main focus is on PHEV powertrains, with Porsche adding a fourth powertrain to the existing three in the current model, with all PHEV powertrains upgraded with a new 25.9kWh battery and more powerful motor, with Porsche claiming range will be 70 per cent greater than current models.

Porsche is also giving the new Panamera new two-valve shocks allowing compression and rebound independently at each corner and adaptive dampers an option.

Due to debut on 24 November, expect the new Panamera to be much changed under the skin, but typically Porsche ‘evolution’ on the outside.