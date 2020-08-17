‘New’ Porsche Panamera TEASED – and full video of the new Panamera’s Nurburgring record run

Porsche has started a tease for the updated Panamera ahead of its reveal next week, and full video of the new Panamera’s record-breaking Nurburgring lap.

Porsche is due to reveal a facelift for the Panamera on 26 August, ahead of which we get a tease image (above) highlighting the light signature, but not a lot else.

But this won’t be an all-new Panamera, but a facelifted version with the usual tweaks for bumpers, lights and wheels as well as a bit more technology and tweaks going on underneath.

Those ‘underneath’ changes look to be the arrival of a new Porsche Panamera Turbo S, taking the current Panamera Turbo’s power from 542bhp to a much more fulsome 621bhp, and the GTS getting boosted to 473bhp, and a 4S E-Hybrid joining the electrified offerings with 550bhp. There will also be improvements to suspension to improve both handling and comfort.

Interior updates are expected to include an update to the infotainment, with faster processor, higher resolution and a 12.3″ screen.

Ahead of the reveal, Porsche has taken an unspecified Panamera to the Nurburgring and set a new lap record for an executive car, but it seems highly likely the Panamera Porsche used was the new Panamera Turbo S,

It’s likely we’ll get another tease or three before the facelift for the Porsche Panamera is revealed on 26 August.

2020 Porsche Panamera Nurburgring Record Run video