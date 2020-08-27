New Porsche Panamera Turbo S ARRIVES along with the refreshed Panamera range

The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S arrives to top the Panamera range as Porsche refreshes the Panamera and Sport Turismo.

When Porsche teased an update for the Panamera last week, they also included full video of the Panamera’s recent record-breaking run at the Nurburgring, although they declined to say which Panamera model they used.

We reckoned it was the new Panamera Turbo S and, as Porsche reveal a refreshed Panamera range, they confirm it was indeed the Turbo S that broke the lap record. Which is no real surprise.

Replacing the Panamera Turbo (at least for now) as the range-topping Panamera, the new Turbos S comes with 621bhp and 605lb/ft of torque enough, say Porsche, to get to 62mph in 3.1 seconds, half a second quicker than the old Turbo.

Sitting below the Turbo S there’s a refreshed GTS with 473bhp and 457lb/ft of torque which, say Porsche, feels like a naturally aspirated car to dive despite using the 4.0 litre Turbo V8.

For now the plug-in Panamera is the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid which will eventually sit between the 4 E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid (they will arrive later) and mates a 434bhp 2.9 litre twin-turbo V6 to a 134bhp electric motor in the gearbox to deliver 552bhp and 553lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds, and official Ev range of 34 miles thanks to a new 17.9kWh battery.

Across the Panamera range, the Sport Design front end with a more butch appearance is now standard – and the Turbo S gets an accentuated take on it – there’s a full-width light bar at the back and new LED tail lights too. Inside updates are really just infotainment improvements.

Under the skin Porsche has managed a few tweaks too, with modifications, depending on model, to the air suspension, PASM, dynamic chassis and roll stabilisation which are said to deliver additional comfort and additional dynamism.

The updated Panamera is now on sale at Porsche’s UK dealers, with the RWD Panamera starting at £69,860, Panamera 4 from £72,890, Panamera 4S E-Hybrid from £101,690, Panamera GTS from £107,180 and Panamera Turbo S from 135,610. Panamera Sport Turismo models cost a bit over two grand more.