New Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has 690 ELECTRIFIED horses

The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid arrives with a 690bhp from its plug-in hybrid powertrain and a starting price of £140,130.

Two months ago, Porsche revealed the updated Panamera, and along with it the range-topping Porsche Panamera Turbo S. But, two months on, the Panamera Turbo S has already lost its crown as the most powerful Panamera. Say hello to the new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

This time round Porsche has had a play with the S E-Hybrid’s 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 to extract and extra 21bhp which, couple with the same 136bhp electric motor as before, gives a total of 690bhp to play with.

The extra power has had a bit of an effect on performance, upping the top speed by 3mph and cutting the 0-62mph from 3.4 seconds to 3.2s. Although the new Panamera Turbo S does just beat that by o.1s.

Along with the extra power, the S E Hybrid also gets a bigger battery – up from 14.1kWh to 17.9kWh, now delivering an official electric range of 31 miles.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid is also joined by the new 4S E-Hybrid with the same bigger battery but paired with a 326bhp V6 petrol engine to deliver 456bhp, 35 miles of electric range and 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds.

The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is now on sale in the UK with prices from £140,130 (and £142,280 for the Sport Turismo version).