New Porsche Taycan Turbo GT arrives with up to 1093bhp

The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT arrives to top the Taycan range, with a brace of track records already under its belt and a hardcore Weissach model too.

Back in January, we revealed that a new Porsche Tyacan – which we assumed to be the Taycan Turbo GT – set a new EV lap record at the Nurburgring (and has subsequently done the same at Laguna Seca), and following a tease last week it’s confirmed – the new Taycan is indeed the Porsche Tyacan Turbo GT.

The Taycan Turbo GT is Porsche’s first electric ‘GT’ – although we’re not entirely sure it’s going to hold its value in the same way as other Porsche GT models – and it comes with a powertrain now able to deliver up to 1093bhp – more than the Tesla Model S Plaid – although it’s a brief foray in to so much power.

An upgrade to the rear motor releases extra power, but the full beans of 1093bhp is only available for 2.0 seconds in launch mode, with normal use giving you 778bhp but with a push-to-pass button – now renamed Attack Mode – will up that to 939bhp for 10.0 seconds, with 0-62mph in 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 190mph.

Added lightness – although the Turbo GT still weighs over 2.0 tonnes – helps performance with more carbon fibre, forged alloys, re-worked ceramic brakes, and dropping soft-close motors all contributing.

Adding to the appeal of the Turbo GT – although to perhaps a very small number of buyers – is the addition of a stripped-out Weissach model which removes most of what you don’t actually need on track like mats, a chunk of sound insulation, back seats, replacement of the rear wing with a fixed one, lightweight glass and half the speakers to deliver a track-focused model cutting 0.10 seconds off the 0-62mph time.

Not cheap at £186,300, it does however look like Porsche is charging the same do the Weissach model as the regular Turbo GT. Which is a bit of a turn-up.