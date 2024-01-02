New Porsche Taycan Turbo GT sets new Nurburgring EV record just shy of the Rimac Nevera

The upcoming Porsche Tyacan Turbo GT has set a new Porsche EVlap record at the Nurburgring, beating the Taycan Turbo S by 26 seconds.

We know EVs can be quick, very quick, and Porsche has been battling the Tesla Model S Plaid for the accolade of quickest production car at the Nurburgring for some time.

Back in August 2022, the Porsche Tyacan Turbo S set a lap record time of 7 minutes 33 seconds for the 12.9-mile run, taking the record from the Tesla Model S Plaid, but still a chunk behind – the admittedly massively more powerful and expensive – Rimac Nevera which smashed the record last summer with a time of 7 minutes 5.298 seconds.

But now Porsche has been back to the Nurburgring with what is most certainly the upcoming Taycan Turbo GT, which is expected to arrive in the coming months as Porsche refreshes the Taycan range, and has smashed the Turbo S’s record by posting a time of 7:07.55, a time just over two seconds slower than the Rimac and a massive 26 seconds quicker than the Taycan Turbo S record.

Porsche’s Kevin Giek said:

Twenty-six seconds is half an eternity in motorsport. Lars’ lap time of 7:07.55 minutes on the Nordschleife is sensational, putting the Taycan in the same league as electric hypercars, and the impressive thing about it is that over several laps, Lars clocked almost exactly the same time.

The image above shows a ‘pre-series’ Taycan with lower suspension, big rear wing and front splitter, all of which seem likely to make production as Porsche says the only changes from production spec for this run were the addition of a roll-cage and racing bucket seats.

What we don’t yet know is just how much power the Taycan Turbo GT will have, with estimates ranging from 800bhp upwards. But we do now know how quick it is.