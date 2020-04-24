New ‘Practical’Lotus sports car planned – sitting somewhere between a Porsche Cayman and Porsche 911

Lotus is planning its last ICE sports car as a practical everyday car with usable room and sitting in price somewhere between the Porsche Cayman and 911.

We know that the Lotus Evija is on its way as a limited-run electric halo model for the reborn Lotus brand, and we know Lotus plans to refresh its rather ancient lineup and deliver a Lotus SUV too.

Now we learn, thanks to Automotive News, that Lotus is planning a new sports car to arrive next year, and it will be an entry-level model with lots of practicality and design influenced by the Avija.

Not exactly noted, certainly in recent years, for sports cars with a degree of practicality about them, it seems Lotus boss, Phil Popham, is keen to deliver a new entry-level lotus which not only looks good and drives as a Lotus should, but one that will have room for more than just a driver and passenger crammed in to a confined cabin.

Popham didn’t come up with a name for the new Lotus – but you won’t go far wrong if you come up with a name starting with ‘E’ – but he did come up with a ballpark price – £55-100k. That pitches the new Lotus anywhere between a Porsche Cayman and a Porsche 911 on cost. So there’s plenty of room for manoeuvre.

With expectations the new Lotus will arrive by the end of the year, we should get some proper details before too long.