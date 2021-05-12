New Range Rover Evoque P300 HST adds a bit of Range Rover Sport to the Evoque

The Range Rover Evoque P300 HST arrives with looks inspired by the Range Rover Sport and JLR’s 300PS petrol engine. Costs from £50,440.

Last summer Land Rover updated the Range Rover Evoque, adding a new Autobiography trim to bring it in line with its bigger siblings, as well as new mild hybrid options and the latest ‘Pivi’ infotainment.

Now Land Rover has decided to give the Evoque a new sporty option, with the Rover Evoque P300 HST arriving to deliver a bit of Range Rover Sport influence to the Evoque range.

Available only with JLR’s 296bhp 2.0 litre petrol Ingenium engine, it’s based on the Evoque R-Dynamic S but throws in added titivations and that dose of RRS to deliver a more purposeful and sporty Evoque.

‘Sporty’ in Land Rover’s world means ‘Black’, so the HST comes with much black detail on the exterior – script, vents, louvres, mirrors – as well as a set of 20″ gloss black alloys over red brake calipers and a standard gloss black sliding panoramic roof and privacy glass.

Inside also takes influence from the Range Rover Sport with Suedecloth steering wheel and headlining and grained leather seats, Range Rover treadplates and power tailgate.

Tech goodies include Land Rover’s 12.3″ digital instrument cluster and Pivi Pro’s dual 10″ screens, Meridian Sound, Keyless and LED headlights.

Now on sale, the Range Rover Evoque P300 HST costs from £50440.