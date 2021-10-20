New Range Rover LEAKS out already

The all-new Range Rover, due to be unveiled by Land Rover next week, has leaked out on to the internet ahead of its debut.

It was only this morning we got the first tease of the new Range Rover from Land Rover ahead of a debut planned for 26 October. But it’s already leaked out.

The photo above comes from cochespias on Instagram (go there to see the rest – it’s only fair) and shows the front three-quarters of the new Range Rover, but there are more views – front, back, side and interior – to give us a good view.

Just as the spy videos we’ve seen of the new Range Rover, and Land Rover’s tease this morning, show, the design of the new Range Rover is very much an evolution of its iconic look.

The overall feel is of a smoother, more minimalist design, with a silhouette staying much the same but with new grille, new lights front and back, a new black panel at the back, but still with what looks to be a clamshell bonnet and the ‘vents’ on the edge of the front doors.

The inside doesn’t look vastly different, but there is a new infotainment screen running JLR’s latest Pivi Pro, new steering wheel, new centre console and HVAC control panel.

Don’t be surprised to see Land Rover bite the bullet and issue official photos sooner rather than later.