New Range Rover Plug-in Hybrid SPIED on video

With the debut of the all-new Range Rover expected in the next few months, we have a spy video of the new plug-in hybrid Range Rover.

We’ve seen no shortage of spy shots and videos of the next-generation Range Rover this year as Land Rover moves towards a (delayed) debut for its range-topping model.

From what we’ve already seen, and despite the fact it seems highly likely the new Range Rover will push further upmarket, the design of the new Range Rover is very much an evolution of the current model, with Land Rover sensibly following the Porsche 911 school of design evolution.

Sitting on an all-new platform that allows not just ICE engines (although they’ll be hybrid) but plug-in hybrid and full BEV powertrains too, it now looks like the new Range Rover will launch with a PHEV option – rather than as a late arrival – with a new Range Rover PHEV caught out testing on video (below).

What exactly the new PHEV will offer is anyone’s guess, but it seems highly likely, on a platform actually designed to accommodate a PHEV powertrain, that will see bigger batteries and longer range – and even two motors – from the new version.

The current Range Rover PHEV is the default choice for business buyers thanks to its favourable BIK rates, but if Land Rover can push power and range up significantly for the new Range Rover PHEV it could easily eclipse the BMW V8 version, which will sit at the top of the new Range Rover range, as the choice for private buyers too.

It seems likely a tease campaign for the new Range Rover is imminent, so we won’t have to wait too long to get some concrete details.

New Range Rover PHEV Spy Video