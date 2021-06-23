New Range Rover spied testing on road as debut nears – and sporting a BMW V8

An all-new Range Rover is on the way this year and has been spotted testing on road in Germany complete with a BMW V8 engine.

It was way back in 2012 that the current Range Rover arrived so, despite umpteen updates in the intervening years, it’s more than due to be replaced.

We had been expecting an all-new Range Rover to arrive earlier this year, but JLR’s woes and Covid issues have put that back, although the new Range Rover is expected to arrive in the coming months and be on sale in early 2022.

We last saw a spy video of the new Range Rover on the Nurburgring a year ago, and now we have a new video (below) of the new Range Rover playing on roads near Stuttgart ahead of its debut.

Interestingly, this Range Rover also has the BMW V8 engine which will replace the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 found in the current model, just like the Range Rover blasting around the Nurburgring last year, although we’re expecting a whole range of ICE, hybrid PHEV and EV options to be on offer too thanks to new Modular Longitudinal Architecture underpinnings.

The looks haven’t changed since our last spotting, with a very much evolutionary design featuring a blunt front end – very like the ‘leaked’ new Range Rover we saw last year – although the interior is likely to be more upmarket with added screenage as Range Rover moves in to even more premium territory.

All-new Range Rover Spy Video.