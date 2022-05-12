New Range Rover Sport all the prices and specs – starts at £79,125

The new Range Rover Sport is now revealed, and we have prices and specs for the RRS SE, Dynamic SE, Autobiography and First Edition models.

Yesterday, the new Range Rover Sport arrived with a new look, a number of new engines, including PHEV, and a choice of SE, Dynamic SE, Autobiography and First Edition models.

Starting point for the new Range Rover Sport range is the SE model, which comes with Pixel LED headlights, Heated, folding, memory door mirrors, Panoramic Roof and 21″ alloys, with Terrain Response 2, Adaptive Dynamics and Dynamic Air Suspension.

Inside, the SE model gets 2-Zone CLimate, 13.1″ Pivi Pro Infotainment, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Meridian Sound, Wireless phone charging, 3D surround camera, Adaptive Cruise, Rear Collision Monitor, electric heated memory front seats, Perforated Windsor leather seats, heated steering wheel and brushed aluminium finisher.

For now, the RRS SE is only available with the D300 engine at £79,125 and P440e PHEV at £83,330.

Next up is the Range Rover Sport SE Dynamic which adds Black brake calipers and 21″ Dark Grey Alloys, with the D300 models costing £82,125, the P400 £86,195 and the P440e PHEV £86,330.

Top of the ‘regular’ Range Rover Sport range is the RRS Autobiography which adds Digital Headlights with signature DRL and image projection, Black Contrast Roof, Sliding Panoramic Roof, 22″ alloys, Premium cabin lighting, four-zone climate, heated and ventilated back seats and massage front seats, Semi-Analine leather, HUD, Park Assist, Adaptive Off-road Cruise, Dynamic response Pro and electronic Active Diff with torque vectoring by braking.

Engine options for the Range Rover Sport Autobiography are the D300 from £93,865, D350 from £98,045, P400 from £97,935, P440e from £98,070 and P510e from £107,400.

Finally, there’s a First Edition Range Rover Sport which throws a lot of toys at the RRS, including 23″ alloys and all-wheel steering, with prices starting at £101,485 for the D350, £114,950 for the D350, and £110,840 for the P510e.

It would seem there is a shortage of the new BMW 4.4-litre V8 models, with the only model currently listed as having it available the First Edition at £114,990. But that’s sold out.

If you want to spec up your own Range Rover Sport you can do it here.