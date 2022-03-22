New Range Rover Sport SVR spied on video

We have a video of the new Range Rover Sport SVR testing ahead of a debut later this year and sporting a BMW V8 engine.

We’ve already got the new Range Rover as a luxury halo model, and next up for Land Rover, and expected to arrive in the coming months, is a new Range Rover Sport.

Underpinned by the same MLA Platform as the new Range Rover, the new Range Rover Sport will be the performance halo model, and we’ve already seen the most potent version – the new Range Rover Sport SVR – out testing last year.

Now, as a debut nears, we get a new video of the new RRS SVR blatting around the Nurburgring as Land Rover continues tweaking its performance and shaking it down.

Apart from the new platform, the new RRS SVR will also drop the Ford-derived 5.0-litre supercharged engine currently found in the SVR for a new engine from BMW – the 4.4-litre V8 we’ve already seen in the new Range Rover.

That should mean the new RRS SVR is likely to come with something approaching the 625bhp found in the BMW M5 CS, with tweaks by JLR to make it suit the characteristics of the RRS.

As well as the new BMW V8, the SVR will feature an aggressive body kit and big alloys, and the added power of the BMW lump should see 0-62mph around 4.0 seconds and top speed of 180mph. Which it’s going to need if it wants to compete with more recent rivals like the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX, and its long-standing adversary the Porsche Cayenne.

New Range Rover Sport SVR Spy Video