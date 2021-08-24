New Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition – a farewell to the current Range Rover Sport?

The Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition arrives, built by Land Rover’s SVO as a likely swansong for the current RRS. Costs from £123,900.

It’s no secret that there’s a new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport on the way, and although we’d expected them to arrive by now the world’s not been a normal place for the last 18 months, so their delayed arrival isn’t too surprising.

We’re also expecting, this time around, that there won’t be much of a gap between the arrival of the new Range Rover and new Range Rover Sport, and perhaps the arrival of this, the new Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition – some five months after the arrival of the Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Edition – indicates the likely timeframe.

Just as we thought the Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Edition was a ‘Swansong’ for the current Range Rover, it looks like the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition is a Swansong for the current RRS too. At a price.

Costing from £123,900 (some £25k less than the Range Rover Ultimate), this new Ultimate Edition is the priciest RRS offering – £20k+ more than a regular RRS SVR – and comes with a makeover from JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations division.

Upgrades include 22″ black forged alloys, carbon-fibre vented bonnet, black brake callipers, gloss black ‘chrome’ bits, new paint jobs with reflective glass particles and black roof, new lettering and SVR Sports Seats in leather and fake suede.

Power comes from JLR’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 good for 567bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, good for 62mph in 4.5 seconds on the way to 174mph.

Mark Turner, LR SV Bespoke Director, said:

Range Rover Sport SVR redefined Land Rover high-performance capability when it was introduced in 2014. We’ve sold more than 20,000 examples to date and demand for the SVR’s characterful mix of power, luxury and thrilling dynamics continues to grow every year. The SV Bespoke personalisation features of this Ultimate edition elevate its appeal even further.

Land Rover has given no indication of how many RRS Ultimate Editions they’re building (but it’s probably as many as they can flog), but it is now on sale if you feel the urge.