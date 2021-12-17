New Range Rover SV takes Range Rover luxury to another level

The new Range Rover SV is revealed as the ultimate luxury take on the new Range Rover, with new material choices and more personalisation.

We had the reveal of the new Range Rover back in October, but not too much about the new Range Rover SV (a replacement for the old Range Rover SVAutobiography). But now Land Rover has put that right.

If you thought the new Range Rover had pushed further upmarket, this new Range Rover SV leaves you in no doubt that Land Rover intends the new Range Rover to compete for interior kudos, in particular with Bentley, with this new SV model.

Land Rover reckons this new SV can be configured in 1.6 million different ways, with SV enhancements from new front bumper and five-bar grille designs to ceramics, wood and metal creating something rather special.

Ceramics feature heavily, with a new ‘SV’ roundel in Ceramic as well as the gear shifter, Terrain Response and volume controls getting the cool ceramic treatment, with ceramic coated finishers with embossed mosaic also available as an alternative to wood or metal.

Wood veneers include optional mosaic marquetry on the centre console, and in LWB versions with the four-seat SV Signature Suite that extends into the back too.

The standard monotone semi-aniline leather can be upgraded with near-aniline natural-finish furniture-grade leather or, if you prefer no leather, you have the option of the Light Cloud and Cinder Grey Ultrafabrics which is 30 per cent lighter than real leather and uses just a quarter of the CO2 to produce.

The grill is available in Atlas Silver or Anthracite, there are 13 different alloys including 23″ Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss, a choice of standard Range Rover colours and 14 new SV colours and even an SV Bespoke Match to Sample paint option.

With a vast array of options, Land Rover has simplified things for those overwhelmed by the choice with SV Serenity and SV Intrepid design themes which can be used in whole or part to get the look you want.

The new Range Rover SV will gon on sale in 2022.