New Renault Captur R.S. Line and SE Limited add to Captur offerings

The Renault Captur acquires a pair of new offerings with the arrival of a sporty Renault Captur R.S. Line and a new SE Limited too.

Renault has decided the three Captur offerings currently available – Captur Play, Iconic and S Edition – aren’t enough to pique buyers’ interest sufficiently, so in come a new pair of Captur offerings with the Captur R.S. Line offering a sporty take on the Capture and the Captur SE Limited slotting in above the entry-level Captur Play.

The sporty-looking Capture R.S. Line -which starts at £23,800 – gets a set of 18″ alloys, privacy glass, an, apparently, F1-inspired body kit with new rear diffuser and deep front splitter, honeycomb grille, LED headlights and 3D-effect tail lights.

Inside there’s sporty R.S. Line upholstery, perforated leather steering wheel, splashes of red, some fake carbon fibre, a black headliner and aluminium pedals.

Standard kit for the R.S. Line includes 9.3″ portrait touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and USB plus standard stuff from the Captur S including keyless, parking sensors, reversing camera, Climate, auto lights and wipers and a full set of safety stuff like Lane Keep and Lane Departure.

The Captur SE Limited, which costs from £20,300, comes with 17″ alloys, LED headlights, privacy glass, keyless, rear parking sensors, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7″ infotainment, Cruise, Lane Keep Assist and AEB.

Engine options for the enhanced Captur range are the 89bhp TCe 90, 138bhp TCe 140 and 158bhp PHEV. The whole enhanced Renault Captur range is now available to order in the UK with immediate deliver, although R.S Line models won’t arrive until August.