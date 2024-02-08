New Renault Symbioz SUV TEASED as a Renault challenge to the Nissan Qashqai

There’s yet another SUV on the way from Renault, with the Renault Symbioz teased as a Nissan Qashqai challenger.

Does the world need more SUVs, especially when half of cars sold in Europe are SUVs of one size or another? Well, Renault certainly thinks so and has started the tease for the new Renault Symbioz with a single image (above) revealing nothing except the name.

With a new SUV on the way from Renault in 2024, you’d expect it would be an EV offering. But it’s not, it’s a hybrid. Which is good.

Despite the teased image showing us nothing but the name, we do know the Symbioz is 4.41m long – making it almost the same size as the market-leading Nissan Qashqai – and comes with a 143bhp E-Tech full hybrid powertrain and weighs in at a (these days) lightweight 1500kg.

Sylvia Dos Santos, Renault’s Naming Guru, said:

For this new compact family car, we wanted a name with human significance, expressing the close bond between a family and their car. The name Symbioz perfectly illustrates life with our vehicle, a place where passengers are as one with their vehicle and the environment.

Renault says the Symbioz comes with the “best technology that Renault has to offer” including a Solarbay glass roof which turns opaque at the flick of a switch, with the name chosen based on ‘Symbiosis’, which translates easily in major languages.

Due to debut in the spring, expect another tease or three for the Symbioz in the meantime.