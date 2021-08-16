New electric Renault Zoe Riviera Limited Edition SCRAPES in to plug-in grant territory

The new Renault Zoe Riviera Limited Edition arrives as a limited run of 300, based on the Zoe GT Line with cosmetic titivations and extra kit. Costs from £34,795.

If you’re looking for a French Supermini, the Renault Clio offers plenty, and with prices from under £16k it’s not going to break the bank.

But if you want a French Supermini with electricity turning the wheels instead of ICE, you’ll need to spend twice as much (at least before the PiCG) to buy a Zoe Supermini, with prices starting at a frankly daft £30k.

And if you want this new, limited edition and range-topping, Zoe – the Renault Zoe Riviera – you’ll be paying £34,795 (which drops by £2,500 with the PiCG). Which seems an awful lot for a Supermini.

Based on the range-topping Zoe GT Line, the Zoe Riviera gets a range of cosmetic titivations for added showroom appeal, and some extra kit too.

The cosmetic titivation includes a set of 16″ diamond-cut alloy wheels, a midnight blue metallic I.D paint job and painted white body stripes.

In addition to the decent spec of the regular Zoe GT Line, the Zoe Riviera adds hands-free parking, with other standard kit including LED running lights, 10″ infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Climate and part cloth/part fake leather upholstery.

Power for the Zoe Riviera is the same as the regular Zoe, with 133bhp from its electric motor and a 52kWh battery promising 238 miles of range.

If you’re keen to spend so much on an electric Supermini, the 300 units of the Zoe Riviera in the UK are now on sale.