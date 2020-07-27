New Rolls-Royce Ghost: A ‘Post Opulence’ and ‘Minimalist’ Rolls Royce

Ahead of the debut of the new Rolls Royce Ghost in the Autumn, Rolls-Royce boss Torsten Müller-Ötvös declares it will be ‘post opulent’ and ‘minimalist’.

In September, it’ll be 11 years since the Rolls-Royce Ghost arrived as the ‘affordable’ Rolls-Royce, a car based on BMW 7 Series underpinnings and billed as the Rolls-Royce you might actually want to drive, rather than be driven in.

In that 11 years there has been just one update – the RR Ghost Series II in 2014 – but now RR are gearing up to reveal an all-new Ghost in the Autumn, and Rolls-Royce boss Torsten Müller-Ötvös has started the countdown to that debut and set the tease for the new Ghost on its way.

In an open letter to the media and customers, Müller-Ötvös says development of the new Ghost has been ongoing for five years and is so comprehensive a change – including the platform underpinning the Phantom and Cullinan – that the only bits carried over are the umbrellas and Spirit of Ecstasy.

We also learn that the new Ghost will celebrate ‘Post Opulence’ and ‘Minimalism’ as Müller-Ötvös says it’s become clear from bespoke options for the Ghost in recent years that the wealthy are now looking for depth of quality and restraint, rather than a glitterball explosion of trinkets and ornaments. He said:

Ghost is the purest expression of Rolls-Royce yet. It distils the pillars of our brand into a beautiful, minimalist, yet highly complex product that is perfectly in harmony with our Ghost clients’ needs and, I believe, perfectly in tune with the times in which we are all living.

Expect ‘minimalist’ teases to ensue for the next few months.