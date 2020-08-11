New Rolls-Royce Ghost will have 4WD and VERY clever suspension

Rolls-Royce continues the technology tease for the new RR Ghost, with news it will have four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and very clever suspension.

Rolls-Royce are planning to reveal an all-new Ghost soon – 11 years since the current Ghost arrived – and are keen we know lots about the new Ghost ahead of its arrival.

We’ve already had RR boss Torsten Müller-Ötvös tell us development of the new Ghost has been ongoing for almost half the current Ghost’s life, and that it will be ‘Post Opulent’ and ‘Minimalist’ – not words that would immediately spring to mind for a Rolls-Royce – and that it will be built on the same underpinnings as the Phantom and Cullinan.

Now we learn that the new Ghost will come with four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering – no doubt from the Cullinan – as well as boast significant advances in its ‘magic carpet ride’ and dynamism.

Key to that is the development of the Planer System, which comprises of three elements to improve both ride and dynamic ability.

The firts part is the development of a an upper wishbone damper on top of the front suspension to create a more stable and effortless ride, the second is the Flagbearer system which uses cameras to ‘read’ the road and set up the suspension perfectly and the third Satellite Aided Transmission which uses GPS data to pick the right gear for upcoming corners.

Ghost Engineering Lead Jonathan Simms said:

Ghost clients told us that it’s the car in their collection that they’re drawn to the most. They love its uncomplicated versatility. It’s not trying to be a sports car, it’s not trying to be a grand statement – it’s simply exceptional and exceptionally simple. When it came to creating a new Ghost – one that outshines its incredibly capable predecessor – the engineering team had to start from scratch. We pushed our architecture even further and created a car even more dynamic, even more luxurious and, most of all, even more effortlessly useable.