New SEAT Arona UK prices and specs announced – costs from £19,260

SEAT revealed a range of updates for the Arona Crossover back in April, and now it goes on sale in the UK with a wide choice of trim levels and prices starting at £19,260.

The updates wrought to the Arona are much as you’d expect from a facelift, with a new grille and front bumper, tweaked lights, a new spoiler, new infotainment and a 10.25″ digital instrument panel and added tech.

On offer now it’s time to order is an array of trim levels to choose from – SE, SE Technology, FR, FR Sport, XPERIENCE, and XPERIENCE Lux – which does seem like overkill. But maybe it helps SEAT’s showrooms upsell?

In addition to the wide choice of trims, you’ll have to pick the engine to suit, with the 94bhp 1.0-litre TSI EVO on SE and SE Technology, a 109bhp version on the FR trim upwards, the 109bhp 1.0-litre TSI DSG-auto available across all trim levels and the 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI DSG-auto only on FR and FR Sport.

The entry-level SE models come with 17″ alloys, contrast roof, Eco LED headlights, metallic paint, 8.2″ infotainment, Smartphone integration, Cruise, Air Con, EBA and Front Assist, with SE Technology adding Connectivity Pack Plus and SEAT Connect which includes 12 months infotainment subscription.

FR trim comes with more stylish 17″ alloys, privacy glass, full LED headlights, twin tailpipes, LED taillights, Ambient Lighting, Sporty front seats, Climate, auto wipers, and Drive Modes, with FR Sport adding 18″ alloys, Digital Cockpit, and heated front seats.

Move on to the XPERIENCE trim and you get different 17″ alloys, Storage Pack, Adaptive Cruise, Keyless and Side Assist, with XPERIENCE Lux adding 18″ alloys, Park Assist, Parking Sensors and a rear-view camera.

Prices for the new SEAT Arona – which is now on sale – start at £19,260 for the Arona SE 1.0 TSI EVO 95PS, rising to £25,835 for the Arona XPERIENCE Lux 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS.