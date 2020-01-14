New SEAT Leon TEASED ahead of a debut later this month

SEAT is busy teasing the new Leon ahead of a debut on 28 January, with a new image showing the back of the new Leon, adding to the previous video tease.

If you want a cheaper – and possibly ‘Sportier’ – take on the new VW Golf Mk 8, then perhaps it’s a new SEAT Leon you need? After all, VW appear to be pushing SEAT forward as the more upmarket of the in-house alternatives to an actual VW, so it could be a good route to go.

With the new Golf now out, it’s SEAT’s turn to deliver their version, with a video tease (below) last month giving us a few shadowy details of what to expect from the new gen Leon.

That included new LED headlights and running lights, and also a look at the interior of the new Leon – well, more a glimpse – with ambient lighting and a digital cockpit looking rather Golf 8.

This new tease image (above) shows us the back end of the new Leon complete with full-width LED light bar (the current ‘must have’ design element) and a bit of a redesign. But, just like the Golf 8, the 2020 SEAT Leon is going to be evolutionary in design, not revolutionary.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, SEAT Design Director, said:

The all-new SEAT Leon has been designed by our team with courage, simplicity and executed with strength and determination. Simplicity because at SEAT, we believe that most things can be said with just a few lines. Determination and strength because those are some of the attributes that make our cars recognizable seducing at first glance.

The new SEAT Leon will be officially revealed on 28 January.

2020 SEAT Leon Video Tease