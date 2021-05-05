New Skoda Fabia REVEALED as the Fabia catches up with its VW and SEAT cousins

The new Skoda Fabia arrives as Skoda move it to the same platform as the VW Polo and SEAT Ibiza to deliver a more grown-up model.

The Skoda Fabia seemed to be a bit of a lost child in the VW Group, soldiering on with an old platform in a car that arrived back in 2014 whilst its VW Polo and SEAT Ibiza cousins got new shiny MQB A0 underpinnings.

But now the new Fabia arrives – after a bit of a tease from Skoda – and it finally get the family underpinnings its cousins enjoy and turns in to a “larger, safer and more efficient” (according to Skoda) Fabia in the process.

The “larger” bit Skoda refers to is thanks to the new platform, and it sees the Fabia grow by 111mm – 91mm of that in the wheelbase – offering more space in the cabin and more room in the boot too (as much as in a VW Golf), with exterior looks that are Fabia evolution but bring it more in line with other Skoda models and result in a sector-beating drag coefficient of 0.28cd for much slipperiness.

Inside the Fabia is new too, with looks not a million miles away from the Octavia, with new infotainment, wireless connectivity, screens up to 9″ and a 10.25″ digital instrument panel. Although size depends on spend.

Engine options for the new Fabia (although not all are certain to make the UK) include a 1.0 litre three-pot petrol with either 64bhp or 79bhp, a 1.0 litre TSI with 94bhp or 109bhp and a 1.5 litre Evo four-pot with 148bhp.

Due to go on sale later in 2021, the new Skoda Fabia is expected to start from around £13k.