New Skoda Fabia – Skoda’s take on the VW Polo – UK prices and specs announced

The new Skoda Fabia, revealed back in May, costs from £14,905 and comes in a choice of four trim levels and four power outputs.

Skoda revealed the new Fabia back in May as it caught up with VW and SEAT to deliver an all-new Fabia with shiny new MQB A0 underpinnings to deliver a much more grown-up Fabia. And now it’s going on sale in the UK (order books open on 28 September).

Engine options for the new Fabia are VW’s EVO lumps delivering 64bhp, 84bhp, 94bhp and 109bhp, with the 64bhp and 84bhp coming with a five-speed manual gearbox, the 94bhp models with a six-speed manual and the 109bhp with a seven-speed DSG.

Trim levels also come as a choice of four, starting with the Fabia S (from £14,905), Fabia SE Comforts (from £16,795), Fabia SE L (from £18,980 and the Fabia Colour edition (from £17,495).

Opt for the entry-level Fabia S and you get LED headlights, Front Assist, Pedestrian Protection, Lane Assist, DAB, 6.5″ infotainment, NAV and Air Con.

Move up a step to the Fabia SE Comfort and more goodies arrive, with 15″ alloys, Front Fogs, Multifunction steering wheel, rear parking sensor, front seats with height adjustment and lumbar support and a splash of leather on the gear knob and handbrake.

The Fabia SE L goes further with 16″ alloys, bits of chrome, electric windows front and back, Comfort seats, ambient lighting, Amundsen Nav with 9.2″ screen, Climate, front armrest and removable cup holder.

There’s also the Fabia Colour Edition to add more personality, with 16″ black alloys, privacy glass, 8″ infotainment, 10″ virtual cockpit and Keyless.

The new Fabia goes on sale on 28 September, with first customer cars due before the end of the year.