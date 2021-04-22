New Skoda Fabia TEASED again – this time with a sketch of the new Fabia ahead of May debut

The new Skoda Fabia will be revealed next month, ahead of which Skoda is teasing the looks of the new Fabia with design sketches.

The Skoda Fabia – Skoda’s take on the VW Polo and SEAT Ibiza – is due to be revealed next month (May 2021) and Skoda has already teased the new Fabia’s arrival last month with official ‘Spy’ photos.

Today, Skoda are back with the next installment of its Fabia tease with a design sketch. Which somehow seems like a backward step in revelation; still between this sketch and the camouflaged photo we have a pretty good idea what’s on the way.

In terms of how the Fabia looks, expect a bigger grille than the current Fabia (we wonder: are car makers majoring on grilles as a last hurrah before EVs make them obsolete?), new LED lights, elongated roof spoiler, big wheels and, perhaps most importantly, a jump in size.

Just like the VW Polo and SEAT Ibiza, the new Fabia sits on VW’s MQB A0 platform and that means a jump in size – 111mm longer and 48mm wider – with more room inside; an extra 94mm in the wheelbase and an extra 50 litres of room in the boot.

Expect engine choices to come only with petrol engines – mostly the VW three-pot – and a choice of manual or auto ‘box.