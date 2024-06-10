New Skoda Kodiaq iV PHEV goes on sale in the UK with 75-mile EV range

The new Skoda Kodiaq iV plug-in hybrid goes on sale in the UK boasting an EV range of 75 miles and costing from £41,935.

Back in October, Skoda revealed the 2024 Kodiaq with the usual raft of facelift tweaks like new lights and bumpers, as well as squared-off wheelarches and a revised chassis setup with Dynamic Chassis Control before it went on sale in April.

At launch, you got the option of a 148bhp TSI or a 2.0-litre with either 148bhp or 190bhp and the promise of a plug-in hybrid to follow. Now, the plug-in hybrid joins the rest of the range as the new Skoda Kodiaq iV PHEV goes on sale in the UK.

The PHEV powertrain in the Kodiaq comprises a 148bhp four-pot engine and a gearbox-mounted 114bhp electric motor which combine to deliver 204bhp and 258lb/ft of torque, powered by a 25.7kWh battery (19.7kWh usable) delivering electric range of 75 miles.

There are three driving modes available, with E-Mode running just the electric motor (unless it’s below -10 degrees), Hybrid Mode which uses both power sources as needed to maximise economy, and Sport which throws both power sources at the job for maximum power.

Available in two trim levels, the Kodiaq PHEV SE costs from £41,935 and comes with 18″ alloys, LED lights, heated front seats, keyless, 10.25″ driver display, 13.0″ infotainment, climate and the usual range of safety stuff, with the Kodiaq PHEV SE L (from £44,635) adding 19″ alloys, posher lights, leather, electric driver’s seat and electric boot.

The new Skoda Kodiaq iV plug-in hybrid is now on sale.