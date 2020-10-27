New Skoda Octavia iV joins the Octavia vRS iV as another Octavia plug-in hybrid

The Skoda Octavia iV arrives as a plug-in hybrid, joining the performance PHEV Octavia vRS iV, with prices from £30,795.

Skoda has already dipped its toe in to the plug-in hybrid market with the new Octavia vRS iV, but now it’s the turn of the bread and butter Octavia – as a Hatch or Estate – to go the plug-in route with the arrival of the new Skoda Octavia iV.

Prices for the Octavia iV, which goes on sale next week in the UK, start at £30,795 for the entry-level SE Technology model, with official economy of something between 188 and 282mpg (the ‘range’ of economy tells you all you need to know) and, much more importantly, BIK rates for business users of just six per cent.

Power for the Octavia PHEV comes from a 1.4 litre turbo petrol engine coupled to a 112bhp electric motor, delivering a usable 201bhp and 258lb/ft of torque.

The electric motor is a healthy chunk of the available power and, coupled with a good size 13kWh battery, promises a decent drive when you use the Octavia as an EV, and a decent official EV range of 43 miles.

There’s the usual range of ‘modes’ to give you what you want when you want, with E-mode, Hybrid, Hybrid Auto and Sport doing what they say on the tin.

At launch there are just the SE Technology and SE L trims available, with the SE Technology from £30,765 and the SE L from £32,525, and opting for the Estate versions takes prices to £31,645 and £33,605 respectively.