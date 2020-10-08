New Skoda Octavia vRS costs from £31,495 – but you’ll have to wait for the diesel and PHEV vRS

The new Skoda Octavia vRS – Skoda’s sporty take on the Octavia – costs from £31,495 in the UK, but only the petrol Octavia vRS is available for now.

The new Skoda Octavia vRS was officially revealed in July, having fallen foul of the Covid-cancelled Geneva Motor Show debut, and it’s now about to go on sale in the UK with prices starting at £31,495.

That starting price is for the 242bhp petrol Octavia vRS 2.0 litre TSI with DSG, in Hatch guise, with the vRS Estate costing £32,650, and is the only Octavia vRS you’ll be able to buy when order books open on 27 October. It seems, a bit later, the 2.0 litre petrol Octavia vRS will also be available with a manual ‘box.

But the ‘bit later’ also applies to the rest of the Octavia vRS offerings, with the diesel version and the PHEV coming later.

If you want to wait a bit (Skoda aren’t saying how long) for a diesel or plug-in hybrid Octavia vRS, then you’ll need to know that the diesel vRS will come with 197bhp, and the PHEV with a 1.4 litre TSI Turbo mated to a 114bhp electric motor for a combined 242bhp (the same as the petrol vRS) and an EV range of 37 miles.

Standard equipment on the new Octavia vRS includes 19″ alloys, Adaptive Cruise, vRS Sports upholstery with red stitching, 10″ infotainment, gloss black exterior trim elements, parking sensors, heated seats, LED Matrix headlights, lowered sports suspension and a bit of a body kit.

Skoda say that if you get your order in when the books open on 27 October you’ll get your car before the end of the year.