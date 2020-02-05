New Skoda Octavia vRS Plug-in HYBRID teased in design sketch ahead of a Geneva debut

A new Skoda Octavia vRS is about to join the new Octavia range, and Skoda are teasing it, and its plug-in hybrid powertrain, ahead of a Geneva debut.

The new Skoda Octavia was revealed back in November as Skoda delivered their take on the new VW Golf Mk8, and it’s not just a good-looking and able car, but a cheaper way to get in to a new Golf than visiting a VW showroom.

But now Skoda are looking at the performance take on the new Octavia, and have delivered a design sketch of the new Octavia vRS (or Octavia RS everywhere but the UK) ahead of a debut for the vRS at the Geneva Motor Show in a few weeks.

As always, you need to take a design sketch of a new car with a pinch of salt – it will never be as dynamic-looking in real life – but all the vRS cues look to be present and correct.

That includes the big vRS alloys, black Skoda grille, sporty front bumper with big air intakes, black detailing, diffuser and rear spoiler, on both the vRS Hatch and Estate.

That’s all the stuff we’d expect from an Octavia vRS, but this time round it’s time to move on and deliver the vRS with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

That means a 1.4 litre petrol engine and electric motor, using a DSG ‘box, combining to deliver 242bhp and decent performance – with added torque from the off thanks to the electric motor, and an EV range of around 30 miles thanks to a decent size battery.

Skoda may be teasing the Octavia vRS and its debut at Geneva, but it’s unlikely to be on sale in the UK much before the end of the year.