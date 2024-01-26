New smart #1 Pro launched to cut the entry price of smart’s new EV

The new smart #1 electric SUV went on sale in the UK last year, and it’s now joined by a new model – the smart #1 Pro – to cut the entry price.

It’s nearly two years since the first fruits of a deal between Mercedes and Geely to give Smart a future were revealed, with the smart #1 rolled out to take on the challenge.

Despite expectations that the reveal would be shortly followed by an on-sale date, it wasn’t until April last year that the Smart #1 went on sale in the UK.

At the UK launch, there were three trim levels on sale, Pro +, Premium and Brabus, all powered by a 64lkWh battery and with the Pro + and Premium models delivering 268bhp to the rear wheels and the Brabus model a much more impressive 422bhp to all four wheels and scooting to 62mph in just 3.9 seconds.

Prices at launch last year started at £35,950 for the Pro + model, rising to £43,450 for the Brabus, but now Smart has decided there’s room for a new, cheaper, entry-level model – the smart #1 Pro.

The price gets cut because the Pro version has a smaller 49kWh battery, but still gets the same rear-wheel drive powertrain as the Pro + delivering 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds. The price for the smaller battery is a shorter range of 193 miles in exchange for a list price of £31,950, a reduction of £4k on the Pro +.

David Browne, smart UK CEO, said:

The arrival of the #1 Pro on UK shores completes the #1 line-up, providing an exceptional value proposition for customers who require less range while expecting just as much in the way of style and substance. Accompanied by a new series of an extremely compelling PCP deals across the #1 range, we’re very excited to see how the public responds to this new offering.

The new smart #1 Pro is now on sale and, despite its lower price, it retains the same spec as the Pro +.