New Smart #5 Concept revealed – and it’s the biggest Smart yet

The new Smart #5 Concept is revealed as Smart’s third, and biggest, EV, with new styling, 800v architecture and 100kWh battery.

Just a few days ago, we had a preview of the new Smart #5 with a design sketch which made it clear this Smart would be a big change from the current #1 and #3 models, featuring rufty-tufty ‘Tonka Toy’ styling in a model a chunk bigger than current models.

Now, ahead of an actual debut at the Beijing Motor Show this week, we get the full reveal, although not all the specs.

Thought to be around the size of the Ford Kuga, Smart is clearly going after buyers wanting an adventure vehicle with its off-road tyres, roof rack, deployable side-steps and short overhangs.

Inside there’s a resemblance to the #1 and #2, but it’s dominated by a pair of round-edged screens using AMD chip tech, seats which heat and massage and AI virtual assistant.

Under the skin, the #5 comes with an 800v architecture – a first for Smart – and a battery pack Smart says is over 100kWh, with a 10-80% charge in just 15 minutes, with power going to all four wheels (at least in range-topping versions – and power outputs of up to more than 400bhp if it follows the Brabus route we’ve seen on the #3.

Dirk Adelmann, CEO of Smart Europe, said:

For more than a quarter of a century, smart has made a significant impact by pioneering models and mobility solutions for the urban space and beyond. The smart Concept #5 is the most unexpected and versatile car that our brand has ever created. With this vehicle, we leave all boundaries behind and open up a new segment for customers in Europe and worldwide.

Smart says the #5 will debut in production guise in H2 2024.