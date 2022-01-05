New Sony Vision S 02 Electric SUV REVEALED – is Sony planning to take on Tesla?

The Sony Vision S 02 Electric SUV is revealed at the CES Show as an SUV take on Sony’s previous Vision S Concept saloon.

Back at the CES show in 2020 – before Covid turned the world upside down – Sony revealed the Sony Vision-S Concept as an electric saloon clearly taking aim at the Tesla Model S.

But despite the debut of the Concept, Sony seemed to be quite clear that the concept was all about showcasing Sony’s tech rather than heading down the route of EV manufacture.

But now, with the arrival of the new Sony Vision S 02 Electric SUV Concept at this week’s CES show, Sony looks to have changed its mind about delivering its own EVs, with the announcement that a new company – Sony Mobility Inc – will arrive in the spring.

That might not mean Sony actually investing in car manufacturing, but instead using Magna Steyr – which built the original Sony Vision S – to churn out its new EVs. But it does look like we’re going to see Sony EVs on sale at some point.

The new Vision S 02 Concept looks to be basically an SUV take on the original Vision S Concept, sitting on the same platform as the saloon and about the size of a Range Rover Sport (halfway between the Tesla Model Y and Model X in size).

It gets a pair of electric motors – one at the front, one at the back – for four-wheel drive and a combined 536bhp, although there are no details on battery size or range.

Watch this space as Sony “intends to explore entry into the EV market“.

Sony Vision S 02 Concept Video