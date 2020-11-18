New Subaru BRZ REVEALED ahead of its Toyota sibling – but it’s not for the UK

The new Subaru BRZ is revealed with a naturally-aspirated 2.4 litre boxer engine and much stiffer structure, but it’s not coming to the UK.

A new Subaru BRZ arrives as Subaru deliver a fresh take on the shared project with Toyota’s GT86 but, unlike the current BRZ, this one’s not coming to Europe. Probably because it will mess with Subaru’s average CO2 levels.

The new BRZ comes with a naturally-aspirated 2.4 litre Boxer engine producing 228bhp and 184lb/ft of torque, relatively modest rubber, a more rigid structure and a manual gearbox as standard, promising fun handling and performance.

That’s also helped by the McPherson struts at the front and double wishbones at the back, and a standard limited slip diff.

Despite Subaru calling the BRZ ‘all-new’ the differences are not huge, with a tweaked grille and bigger bumper, fins on the rear wheelarches and a ducktail back spoiler.

Inside there’s now a 7″ digital instrument panel with rev counter at the centre, 8″ infotainment and sport seats (in the front).

Although the new BRZ won’t be going on sale in the UK, its sister car from Toyota – the new Toyota GT86 (which could be the GR86 this time round) – will, and you can reasonably expect its reveal is not too far away either.