New Subaru Forester revealed in the U.S. Expect it in the UK in 2024

There’s a new Subaru Forester on the way, revealed at the LA Motor Show ahead of arriving in the UK in 2024.

It’s a bit over five years since the current Subaru Forster arrived (and five years or so before that the previous generation) so it doesn’t take a genius to realise it’s about the right time for Subaru to reveal the next generation of the Forester. Which they have, at the LA Motor Show.

The reveal at the LA Show – just like the 2012 Forester, with the 2018 Forester debuting at the New York Motor Show – is because Subaru flogs big numbers in the US, where the Forester’s individual take on an SUV holds far more appeal than here. Although with much of Subaru’s Forester sales in the UK going to buyers who use them as workhorses, it should have dawned on UK buyers by now that the Forester is seriously good at what it does.

Still looking very much like a Forester, the new model gets an updated grille and lights, bits of copper detailing, a bit of butch cladding and new lights at the back too, with a stiffer platform, Subaru’s symmetrical AWD and X-Mode off-road gubbins.

Inside, posh models get an 11.6″ Starlink infotainment, with lesser models making do with twin 7″ screens.

Under the bonnet for the US market is a 2.5-litre flat-four, although by the time the new Forester arrives in the UK in 2024 it’s likely the offering will be a 2.0-litre hybrid for here.

Expect prices to nudge up from the current £38k starting price.