New Subaru Outback 4WD Estate costs from £33,995 in the UK

The new 2021 Subaru Outback goes on sale in the UK from £33,995, with 2.5 litre engine, 4WD, additional tech and new safety features.

The Subaru Outback has never been a fashionable car, trading slick looks and toys for a decent level of proper off-road ability for those who need an estate car to work for its living.

Now there’s a new Subaru Outback, and it offers the same recipe as past generations, but does add a much-tweaked engine, extra tech and added safety, although still underpinned by the same recipe of proper off-road chops.

The engine is a 2.5 litre, naturally aspirated Boxer jobbie – with 90 per cent of engine parts redesigned and a higher compression ratio – powering all four wheels through Subaru’s Lineartronic CVT ‘box with lower oil viscosity to reduce power loss delivering better performance and increased torque control.

Built on Subaru’s latest Global Platform which, say Subaru, is 70 per cent stiffer than before and reduces body roll by 50 per cent, the new Outback also comes with increased ride height and tech and safety stuff like Adaptive Cruise, Lane Heep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and auto braking. Standard kit includes Keyless, LED headlights and fog lights, 11.6″ tablet infotainment screen.

Starting point for the new Outback is the Outback Limited at £33,995, followed by the Outback Field at £37,995 and the Outback Touring at £39,495.