New Suzuki Swift revealed – on sale in the UK Spring 2024

The new Suzuki Swift is revealed ahead of going on sale in the UK in Spring 2024 with tweaked looks, new interior and a new mild hybrid powertrain.

Car makers like Ford may have given up on superminis and killed off the Fiesta as the car landscape changes and electric powertrains in superminis are, for now, not exactly a way to make money, and emissions regs and safety requirements too expensive to implement.

You might have thought that Suzuki was giving up on superminis too as the current Swift is now seven years old, but they’re not giving up just yet and have revealed a new Swift to go on sale in Spring 2024.

The new Swift is very much an evolution with softer lines than the current model – but still looking exactly like a Swift – with a new grille, headlights, DLRs, badge moved to the bonnet, fog lights gone from the front bumper, new back bumper and proper door handles on the back doors.

Inside there are more changes with a new look dashboard, 9.0″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new analogue instruments, new steering wheel and some physical controls.

Safety stuff includes Brake Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Monitoring and a camera which clocks you dozing at the wheel.

Under the bonnet, there’s a new 1.2-litre three-pot with Mild Hybrid help and CVT ‘box.

The new Suzuki Swift is due on sale in the UK in the Spring, although we have no prices yet. But it’s highly likely to be more expensive than the current Swift which starts at £17k (up from £11k when the model was launched).