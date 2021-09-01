New ‘SWB’ Kia Sportage for the UK and Europe revealed

Kia has revealed the new Sportage SUV designed for the UK and Europe, with a shorter wheelbase and region-specific chassis.

When the new Kia Sportage was revealed back in June we assumed, because there was no reason not to, that apart from a few cosmetic tweaks this was the new Sportage heading for the UK.

But a tease last week from Kia for a new Sportage designed for the UK and European market made it clear Kia thought the new Sportage we’d already seen was a bit too bulky for Europe so, for the first time, they’ve come up with a ‘SWB’ model for this side of the Pond. And here it is.

Shorter by 85mm than the global LWB Sportage, ‘our’ Sportage is still a bit longer than the current model, with the majority of loss in the wheelbase meaning a more cramped cabin (although with an increase on the current Sportage) than the global Sportage

From the front, there’s not a lot to differentiate this Sportage from the global model, but down the side there are more changes, with a different C-pillar look and mirrors moved to the door, and a different bumper at the back.

All the powertrains available get some degree of electric assistance – although there will be no Sportage EV – with a 1.6-litre mild-hybrid petrol with 148bhp or 178bhp, a mild hybrid diesel with 113bhp or 134bhp, a 227bhp 1.6-litre hybrid and a 261bhp PHEV with 13.8kWh battery.

Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe, said:

The all-new Sportage has been carefully designed, developed and honed specifically for Europe, in the process breaking boundaries and establishing new benchmarks in the SUV segment. With its forward-thinking exterior design and its pioneering interior, the new Sportage combines dynamic road presence on the outside with a class-leading, driver-focused premium cabin that benefits from the very latest breakthrough tech features.