New ‘SWB’ Kia Sportage for the UK and Europe revealed

New ‘SWB’ Kia Sportage for the UK

Kia has revealed the new Sportage SUV designed for the UK and Europe, with a shorter wheelbase and region-specific chassis.

When the new Kia Sportage was revealed back in June we assumed, because there was no reason not to, that apart from a few cosmetic tweaks this was the new Sportage heading for the UK.

But a tease last week from Kia for a new Sportage designed for the UK and European market made it clear Kia thought the new Sportage we’d already seen was a bit too bulky for Europe so, for the first time, they’ve come up with a ‘SWB’ model for this side of the Pond. And here it is.

Shorter by 85mm than the global LWB Sportage, ‘our’ Sportage is still a bit longer than the current model, with the majority of loss in the wheelbase meaning a more cramped cabin (although with an increase on the current Sportage) than the global Sportage

From the front, there’s not a lot to differentiate this Sportage from the global model, but down the side there are more changes, with a different C-pillar look and mirrors moved to the door, and a different bumper at the back.

All the powertrains available get some degree of electric assistance – although there will be no Sportage EV – with a 1.6-litre mild-hybrid petrol with 148bhp or 178bhp, a mild hybrid diesel with 113bhp or 134bhp, a 227bhp 1.6-litre hybrid and a 261bhp PHEV with 13.8kWh battery.

Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe, said:

The all-new Sportage has been carefully designed, developed and honed specifically for Europe, in the process breaking boundaries and establishing new benchmarks in the SUV segment.

With its forward-thinking exterior design and its pioneering interior, the new Sportage combines dynamic road presence on the outside with a class-leading, driver-focused premium cabin that benefits from the very latest breakthrough tech features.

