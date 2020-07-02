New Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin WON’T build batteries – is Tesla heading to the UK for battery production?

Tesla won’t be making electric car batteries at its new Gigafactory in Berlin, perhaps meaning the plan is to have a battery Gigafactory in the UK.

Despite a chunk of local objections, and the Covid-19 lockdown, Tesla is making progress with the construction of its first Gigafactory in Berlin.

But despite making progress at the new site, it seems Tesla is now scaling back its plans for the site near Berlin, according to Automotive News.

It seems those changes include eliminating battery production and making the production building smaller, as a result lowering water usage – a key local objection.

But if Tesla aren’t going to produce batteries for the Model Y and Model 3 due to be built there, where will they come from?

Perhaps the answer to that lies in Musk’s apparent interest in a site in the UK?

We reported a few weeks ago that Elon Musk was in the UK looking at potential sites for a Gigafactory in the UK, with a property industry expert claiming the UK’s Department for International Trade is putting feelers out to find a suitable four million square foot site to house a new Tesla Gigafactory.

We may be adding two and two and making five, but if Tesla won’t be doing batteries in Germany, then the UK may be just the place to do it instead.