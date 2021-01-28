New Tesla Model S Plaid+ delivers 1,100bhp and 0-60mph in 1.99s to trump the Porsche Taycan

The Tesla Model S has received an update with cosmetic tweaks, new interior and Plaid and Plaid+ models with up to 1,100bhp.

Although Tesla has incrementally improved the Model S (and Model X) since launch, we now get a proper major update – although exterior cosmetic differences are small – with a new interior and new ‘Plaid’ powertrains.

The exterior cosmetic changes are small – new font bumper and alloys, and black instead of chrome trim – but it’s the interior update that’s more radical.

Gone is the portrait centre screen to be replaced with a landscape screen more like the Model 3 – although the Model S retains its instrument panel in front of the driver – with another screen at the back of the centre console for rear seat passengers to play with.

Most oddly, or more interestingly depending on your view, is the arrival of what looks like a plane’s joystick instead of a steering wheel – which won’t be legal in the UK – and stalks for gears and indicators ditched in favour of scroll balls.

But the headline act for the revised Model S is the powertrain choice, now consisting of the Model S Long Range, Model S Plaid and Model S Plaid+.

The Model S Long Range – costing from £83,980, gets two electric motors, a 412-mile range and can hit 60mph in 3.1 seconds, with the new Model S Plaid (from £100,980) getting three motors, 1,020bhp, 390-mile range and 0-60mph in 1.99 seconds.

But the Model S Tesla thinks will muller the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is the Model S Plaid+ (from £130,980) with a trio of motors, 1,100bhp, 520-mile range and good for the quarter mile in under 9.0 seconds.

Similar updates have been made to the Tesla Model X too, but the new models probably won’t arrive in the UK until 2022.