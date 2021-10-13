New Tesla Roadster – and the Tesla Lorry – will now go in to production in 2023

The Tesla Roadster, and the Tesla Lorry, will now start proper production in 2023, says Leon Musk, citing supply issues and Covid.

It’s actually four years since Tesla revealed a new Roadster to finally replace the original Tesla Roadster, which started the whole EV juggernaut Tesla has become, and declared it would arrive in 2020.

Of course, this was an Elon Musk announcement and not to be set in concrete (or set at all), so the pushing back of the arrival of the new Tesla Roadster umpteen times is no surprise, and nor is the latest news from Musk at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting that production will now start in 2023.

Musk cited the Covid pandemic and parts supply problems as the reason for the latest delay, but there’s more reason to believe Musk’s timeline now as things have changed somewhat for Tesla since the Roadster first appeared in 2017, when production woes for the Model 3 were overwhelming and Tesla seemed permanently on the edge of oblivion.

But now with Tesla’s tri-motor setup a reality and the Model S Plaid delivering incredible performance, the idea of a Tesla Roadster with a 620-mile range, 200kWh battery and good for 0-60mph in 1.9 seconds seems an entirely reasonable proposition.

Of course, things could easily be blown off course if Tesla gets sidelined with its ‘affordable’ hatch, and more, but it’s now easier to believe Musk’s 2023 arrival for a production Roadster – and, it seems Tesla’s Semi Lorry too.

