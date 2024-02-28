New Tesla Roadster will debut this year and will hit 60mph in UNDER 1.0 second, says Elon Musk

The much-touted new Tesla Roadster will finally debut this year, says Elon Musk, and hit 60mph in under 1.0 second.

We’ve got used over the years to Tesla debuting a new model with big promises on when it will be delivered, with the Tesla Cybertruck first shown in 2019 with the promise it would hit the road by 2021 but taking until now to be a production reality.

But the Cybetruck’s long-winded ‘coming soon’ pales into insignificance compared to the new Tesla Roadster which first appeared in 2017, promising a 0-60mph of just 1.9 seconds and a 200kWh battery delivering range over 600 miles. Musk said at the time it would arrive by 2020.

Shortly after the new Roadster’s reveal, Musk claimed it would be able to fly, and in 2021 – a year after it should have arrived – Musk said it wouldn’t happen until 2023.

Now, with the Cybertruck a production reality, Musk is back to tell us that the production version of the Roadster will be revealed by the end of 2024 – and go in to production in 2025 – and will boast a hardly-believable 0-60mph of under one second.

We’ll have to wait and see if Musk’s declaration turns in to reality, but one thing’s for sure – it’s going to cost a lot more than the originally touted starting price of £150,000.