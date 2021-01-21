New Toyota C-HR GR Sport now on sale in the UK from £31,395

The new Toyota C-HR GR Sport, Toyota’s new GR Sport model revealed in November, goes on sale in the UK with prices from £31,395.

The Toyota C-HR is very much a product of modern Toyota, with funky looks and jarring lines conspiring to deliver an appealing little urban warrior.

Now, following a reveal at the end of last year, the sportiest take on the C-HR – the Toyota C-HR GR Sport – goes on sale in the UK.

The changes Toyota has made to deliver the GR Sport version of the C-HR are cosmetic, although Toyota has stiffened the springs front and rear to improve handling and tweaked the steering for better response and are making the GR Sport available with either the 1.8 litre or 2.0 litre hybrid powertrain.

Whichever engine option you choose, you’ll get black exterior highlights, a bigger front spoiler, darkened LED headlights, rear spoiler, GR badges, 19″ GR Sport alloys and bi-tone paint job with eight colour options.

Inside there’s a new black fabric for the sports seats with a woven centre stripe in GR colours, powered front seats, GR scuff plates and steering wheel and Toyota Safety Sense.

The Toyota C-HR GR Sport is now on sale in Toyota’s UK dealers, with the 1.8 litre hybrid from £31,395 and the 2.0 litre Hybrid from £33,015.