New Toyota C-HR GR Sport REVEALED as Toyota’s C-HR gets a sporty-looking makeover

The Toyota C-HR GR Sport is revealed ahead of an on sale in the UK in the New Year, sporting a cosmetic makeover and more dynamic handling.

If you want evidence that Toyota is no longer a maker of beige saloons, you really need look no further than the funky little C-HR, with its jarring angles and urban nous. And now it’s going ‘sporty’ with a Gazoo Racing makeover.

Before you get too carried away, this new Toyota C-HR GR Sport may get a ‘GR’ badge, but it’s the entry-line GR Sport, which means a bit of extra show and a tweak or two for the handling, but no extra power.

Exterior titivations include a black finish for the headlight and front fogs housing – as well as the centre bit of the bumper and the background for the Toyota badge – with a dark chrome grille and more prominent front spoiler.

There are also black mouldings on the door, 19″ GR Sport alloys, black reflector surrounds at the back along with new under-bumper trim and ‘GR Sport’ badges. You also get a bi-tone paint job.

Inside there’s Cool Silver deco line and a choice of Alcantara-trimmed leather or cloth seats in red and grey, GR logo on the treadplates and red stitching on the perforated leather steering wheel.

Standard kit includes keyless, LED headlights, privacy glass, heated front seats, electric folding mirrors, Toyota Touch 2 Multimedia with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and optional JBL Sound.

As a nod to the GR Sport badge Toyota has stiffened front and rear springs by 10 and 15 per cent respectively, increased damping for the shocks, steering tuned for greater response and model-specific rubber. Engine options remain either the 1.8 or 2.0 litre hybrid.

The new Toyota C-HR GR Sport goes on sale in the UK in early 2021.