New Toyota EV back for another TEASE, likely to be the Toyota BZ4X. Will it have Solid State batteries?

Toyota are back for another tease for the first of a new range of electric cars – expected to be the Toyota BZ4X – and debuting in Shanghai this month.

Toyota were planning to unveil a new electric car concept at the Tokyo Olympics last year complete with solid state battery. But Covid put paid to that.

Fast forward to last month and we finally got a tease for a new electric Toyota, with Toyota confirming it will be revealed at the Shanghai Motor Show at the end of this month and, as we recently reported, it should be a Toyota EV with solid state batteries. We can but hope.

Now Toyota are back with another tease for their new EV (above), and although Toyota has nothing to say about it except “Toyota is ready for its next exciting journey in electrification, going Beyond Zero” we do know some details.

What we do expect is a RAV4-sized SUV Concept previewing a production model for later in 2021 – expected to be the Toyota BX4X – as the start of a range of ‘Beyond Zero’ BZ models including everything from BZ1 to BZ4, at least a couple of which will be ‘X’ SUV models.

With less than a week to go before the Shanghai Motor Show, we should soon know if Toyota’s plans for solid state batteries is coming to fruition.