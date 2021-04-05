New Toyota GR86 arrives to replace the Toyota GT86

The Toyota GR86 arrives to replace the Toyota GT86, complete with bigger 2.4 litre engine and is a sister car to the new Subaru BRZ.

It’s nine years since the Toyota GT86 arrived as Toyota delivered an ‘affordable’ old-school sports car with low weight, modest power and driver appeal as sister car to the jointly-developed Subaru BRZ.

The last Toyota GT86 was sold in the UK in February and now we get the new GT86 complete with new name – the Toyota GR86.

The GT86 again has a sister car in the new Subaru BRZ (which won’t be coming to the UK) which was revealed last year, but despite this reveal of the new GR86 now it won’t be available in the UK for a while yet.

Joining the GR Supra and GR Yaris in Toyota’s burgeoning GR range, the GR86 gets a new 2.4 litre four-pot engine for increased performance, and although Toyota aren’t saying so yet expect the same specs as the new BRZ – 228bhp and 184lb/ft of torque and good for 62mph in 6.3 seconds and manual or auto option.

The GR86 looks more like a facelift of the GT86 than a new car, with the same long-bonnet look but with a few more rounded bits, aluminium for the roof and doors, aerodynamic front air ducts and side rocker panels and 18″ alloys, with the interior getting new materials, 7″ digital instruments and new infotainment.

Toyota promise more UK details later in the year, and you can expect price to start from around £30k when it does go on sale here.