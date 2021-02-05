New Toyota Hilux AT35 REVEALED as the toughest of tough Hilux Pick-ups

Toyota team up with Arctic Trucks to deliver the Toyota Hilux AT35, promising to take the Hilux abilities to a new level.

We won’t bore you about how, if you want a pick-up, the one to buy is almost certainly the Toyota Hilux if you want it to last, do it’s job and be practically unbreakable.

Having lived up to that mantra for years, the Hilux is now available in a new, updated and improved version which ups the road appeal with new front end, LED lights, gives the interior new infotainment and new 2.8 litre diesel with 201bhp and 369lb/ft of torque.

But what if you want a Hilux that’s built for the most extreme conditions on earth? Well Toyota now has that covered with the Toyota Hilux AT35.

Based on the Hilux Invincible X Double Cab, the AT35 – developed by specialists Arctic Trucks – gets 65mm greater ground clearance, improved approach and departure angles, 17″ AT alloys with 35″ tyres, Bilstein performance suspension system and re-gearing of the diffs.

To complement the oily improvements there’s also flared wheel larches, ‘AT35’ badges and extended side-steps, with butch options like underbody armour available.

The AT35 is effectively an add-on kit from Toyota, and will costs you £18,780 (+vat) on top of the cost of the Hilux Invincible X Double Cab.