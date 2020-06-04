New Toyota Hilux Pick-up REVEALED – the Hilux gets a titivate and more power

The Toyota Hilux – Toyota’s rufty-tufty Pick-up – gets an update with more power, cosmetic and chassis tweaks and improved tech. On sale November 2020.

If you want a rufty-tufty, proper workhorse pick-up then, thanks in no small part to old Top Gear’s attempts to destroy one, then you’re likely to have the Toyota Hilux at the top of your list.

Yes, there are other pick-ups to choose from – many less able – but if you want a pick-up that delivers not just a car-like ambience (if you pick the appropriate model) but proper workhorse ability then the 2018 Workhorse Pick-up of the Year is perhaps as good as it gets. And now it’s being made more appealing with a facelift and update.

Toyota has given the Hilux a new front end – which adds road presence, apparently – with a new three dimensional grille and updated bumper and, if you spend enough, LED lights front and back.

Inside the infotainment comes in for an update with a redesigned instrument cluster and an 8″ screen with handy shortcut buttons, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and (if you spend more) an 800w JBL sound system, as well as auto air-con, parking sensors and keyless.

Toyota has also decided that the 2.8 litre diesel offered in other markets is now ideal for the UK, so it arrives with a more fulsome 201bhp and 369lb/ft of torque – a significant improvement on the current Hobson’s choice of the 2.4 litre – and has also improved the suspension and steering for better on-road manners and lowered the idle speed for better off-road control.

Of course, there’s still a range-topping Hilux Invincible X which gets exclusive exterior styling, bespoke instrument combimeter design and titivated interior.

The new Toyota Hilux won’t go on sale in the UK until November.