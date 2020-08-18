New Toyota Hilux Pick-up UK prices and specs announced – costs from £34,925

Toyota revealed an update for their best-selling Hilux Pick-up in June, and it’s about to go on sale in the UK with prices starting from £34,925.

Thanks to Top Gear, the world and his dog believes the Toyota Hilux is an indestructible Pick-up. And they’re not far wrong. So the arrival of a new Toyota Hilux – well, an updated Hilux – is good news for Bob the Builder and every company owner who likes the idea of a double-cab pick-up gaming the BIK system.

Revealed in June, the updated Hilux Invincible and Invincible X will go on sale in September, and Toyota has announced prices and specs, ranging from the Invincible 2.4D at £34,925 to the Invincible X 2.8D auto at £40,475, with other Hilux models going on sale in November.

We’ve already covered the cosmetic and engine changes when the updated Invincible was revealed, but now we have specs and prices too.

Updates and improvements for the entry-level Hilux Active models include Toyota Safety Sense with pre-collision, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Departure and Road Sign Assist, with the Hilux Iconic adding Toyota Touch 2 multimedia, 8″ touchscreen, Smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and automatic limited slip diff.

The Hilux Invincible adds new 18″ alloys, LED tail lights, parking sensors front and back, LED headlights, Keyless, Climate and wiper de-ice, with the Invincible X adding sporty body kit, ambient lighting, JBL Sound, two-tone leather, electric driver’s seat and Sat Nav.

The Invincible and Invincible X open for pre-orders on 1 September, with the Invincible 2.4D starting at £34,925, Invincible 2.8D at £35,400 and the Invincible X 2.8D at £38,974. The Hilux Active and Icon go on sale in November, with prices announced ahead of that.