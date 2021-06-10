New Toyota Land Cruiser 300 REVEALED – but it’s not for the UK (or Europe)

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is revealed with V6 petrol and diesel engines, a new platform and big weight saving. But it’s not for the UK.

If you really want an SUV that is an SUV, and not a luxury car dressed up as an SUV, then you need a Toyota Land Cruiser.

But if you think the arrival of the new Land Cruiser 300 means you can pop down to your local Toyota dealer and drive off in to the wilderness then you’re going to be disappointed, because the new Land Cruiser won’t be coming to the UK or Europe (well, apart from Russia).

But if you are in a part of the world Toyota thinks has enough wilderness, then you’ll get a new Land Cruiser which uses the latest TNGA Platform – its first use for a body-on-frame model – which will make the Land Cruiser even more able off road and more pleasant on road, and reduces weight by some 200kg.

That’s all helped by a new adaptive suspension system, and Toyota’s Multi Terrain Select now knows what sort of surface it’s on without you having to tell it.

Elsewhere things are familiar, with the same boxy looks the Land Cruiser has to have (with added ‘grille’), but with V6 petrol and diesel engines rather than V8, and exactly the same dimensions as the outgoing Land Cruiser.